Rwanda: Seven Torture Convicts Among 802 Pardoned

14 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Six women and a man who were convicted for aggravated assault and battery which resulted in temporary incapacity in 2020 are among 802 prisoners released on ministerial order as part of a cabinet resolutions meeting held on November 12.

According to the special gazette published on Sunday, November 13, those who were pardoned are, Zayina Namiro alias Uwase and her younger sister Hadidja Umutoni, their male house helps Kamanzi Cyiza, as well as Gisele Umulisa, Connie Umuhoza, Rosine Umuhoza, and Zainabu Uwimana.

They were found guilty of torturing Sandrine Mukamana, on February 16, 2020, during a visit to Namiro's.

The group was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to ten years in jail as well as slapped with a fine of Rwf 3,000,000 each.

They were found guilty of brutally torturing Mukamana, beaten her, violently shaved her head and eyebrows, and ripped clothes over the issues she had with Namiro while taking videos and photographs of the incident.

The group had accused Mukamana of alleging that Namiro's mother died of HIV/AIDS among others.

On the other hand, back then the team pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but confessed to having battered and forcibly shaved Mukamana over a conflict she had with Nkamiro, who was her close friend.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.