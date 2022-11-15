Rwanda: Seven Torture Convicts Among 802 Pardoned

Six women and a man who were convicted for aggravated assault and battery which resulted in temporary incapacity in 2020 are among 802 prisoners released on ministerial order as part of a cabinet resolutions meeting held on November 12.

According to the special gazette published on Sunday, November 13, those who were pardoned are, Zayina Namiro alias Uwase and her younger sister Hadidja Umutoni, their male house helps Kamanzi Cyiza, as well as Gisele Umulisa, Connie Umuhoza, Rosine Umuhoza, and Zainabu Uwimana.

They were found guilty of torturing Sandrine Mukamana, on February 16, 2020, during a visit to Namiro's.

The group was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to ten years in jail as well as slapped with a fine of Rwf 3,000,000 each.

They were found guilty of brutally torturing Mukamana, beaten her, violently shaved her head and eyebrows, and ripped clothes over the issues she had with Namiro while taking videos and photographs of the incident.

The group had accused Mukamana of alleging that Namiro's mother died of HIV/AIDS among others.

On the other hand, back then the team pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but confessed to having battered and forcibly shaved Mukamana over a conflict she had with Nkamiro, who was her close friend.