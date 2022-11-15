Somalia: President Appoints New Navy Chief

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud issued a presidential decree announcing the appointment of a new commander of the naval forces.

The president picked colonel Mubarak Abdiqani Muse to lead the country's navy which is undergoing a rebuilding process after three decades of conflict which affected the force.

"President Hassan Sheikh instructed the new Commander to continue with the national plans for the reconstruction of the Somali Navy, in order to have an army capable of securing the security of the country's waters and the defense of our extensive coasts," said Villa Somalia in a statement.

This Presidential Decree, which is in accordance with Articles 80 and 90 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has come into effect on Sunday.

The navy chief is an Eritrean-trained colonel.