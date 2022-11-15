Somalia: Somali Troops Uncover Landmines Near Kismayo Port City

14 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's US-trained elite forces from the Danab brigade conducted an operation outside the southern port city of Kismayo, targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts.

The operation north of the city succeeded in the clearance of several landmines planted on the main road by Al-Shabaab with an aim to target the military convoys.

"We carried out an operation in Dheycabdi, Mayoonde, Qudhac Madoobe, Koban, Araare, and Bandarjadiid, where we uncovered 9 landmines planted by Al-Shabaab," said the officers.

The officials who spoke in confidence said they ransacked several Al-Shabaab bases in the villages, where the operation took place. This comes amid an ongoing military offensive.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.