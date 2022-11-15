Somalia: Somali Troops Uncover Landmines Near Kismayo Port City

Somalia's US-trained elite forces from the Danab brigade conducted an operation outside the southern port city of Kismayo, targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts.

The operation north of the city succeeded in the clearance of several landmines planted on the main road by Al-Shabaab with an aim to target the military convoys.

"We carried out an operation in Dheycabdi, Mayoonde, Qudhac Madoobe, Koban, Araare, and Bandarjadiid, where we uncovered 9 landmines planted by Al-Shabaab," said the officers.

The officials who spoke in confidence said they ransacked several Al-Shabaab bases in the villages, where the operation took place. This comes amid an ongoing military offensive.