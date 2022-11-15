Somalia Condemns Bomb Attack in Istanbul, Turkey

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said he strongly condemns the bomb attack against innocent people in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.

Mohamud extended his condolences to the Turkish people and their government on the loss of the 8 people killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The president has reaffirmed Somalia's support and solidarity with the Turkish people in their fight against terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the violent attack in Istanbul today which claimed the lives of innocent people while injuring many more," he said in a Twitter post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, the Türkiye people, and the government. Türkiye is a valuable ally in Somalia's security and development journey," he added.