South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Working Session Remarks On Food and Energy Security At the G20 Leaders' Summit, Bali, Indonesia

Your Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia and President of the G20,

Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In Africa, as in many other parts of the developing world, millions of people are going hungry.

Global food insecurity is getting worse.

There are several reasons for this.

The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and inadequate.

Climate change has increased the frequency and the severity of droughts, floods and wildfires, disrupting agricultural production and supply.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hiked global prices of fuel, fertilisers, edible oil, sugar and wheat.

We as South Africa still insist on dialogue between all the parties to resolve the conflict.

Low and middle income economies are most affected by the resultant food shortages and therefore need substantial financial support to ensure food security and tackle the effects of climate change.

With this support, low and middle income countries can invest in climate-smart agriculture, sustainable food production systems and climate change early warning systems.

Trade restrictions are a major source of risk for global food price stability.

We therefore support the call for multilateral trading systems that are transparent, inclusive, predictable and rules-based.

South Africa welcomes the Indonesian Presidency's focus on just and sustainable energy transitions.

We are, however, concerned at the lack of progress on key issues in the multilateral negotiations at COP27, especially with respect to loss and damage, finance, technology, capacity building, adaptation and the just transition.

The outcomes of both COP27 and this Leaders' Summit must reaffirm the principles of equity and 'common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities'.

Industrialised countries in the G20 need to demonstrate more ambitious climate action and must honour their financial commitments to developing economies.

South Africa will continue to contribute its fair share to the global climate change effort through a just transition that supports sustainable development.

We call for continued G20 support for the African Renewable Energy Initiative as a means of bringing clean power to the continent on African terms.

In this regard this can be best achieved with the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member.

It is only through a collective and united response that we can resolve the challenges of food and energy insecurity across our world.

I thank you.