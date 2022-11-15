South Africa: State Capture Graft Entrenched in Govt, National Treasury Warns - South African News Briefs - November 15, 2022

Cape Town — National Treasury Warns of Entrenched State Capture Graft in Government

Ismail Mamoniat, the new deputy director general of the National Treasury, has said that state capture corruption runs so deep in government that budgets are plundered before they're able to be used for service delivery, Eyewitness News reports. Mamoniat called for intervention to curb the graft, saying: "There are people waiting to loot those amounts. Some of it has become deeply entrenched, we're going to need mechanisms on the ground to deal with that type of corruption." He added that legal action against state capture needs to be accelerated, citing a case at the Tembisa hospital which is being probed over potential financial mismanagement. "I think the important thing is that we also respond too slowly. So even if there is consequence management our investigative processes take too long. In this instance, you saw all the payments in Tembisa Hospital, I believe the system can act much faster," he said.

City of Johannesburg to Assist Soweto Residents Displaced by Floods

Over 300 residents displaced at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto, and the informal settlement nearby, will be subject to new accommodation plans made by the City of Johannesburg, The Sowetan reports.

This comes after flash floods and torrential rains in the area forced hundreds to abandon their homes. The provincial human settlements department issued a statement saying a contractor had been appointed for the community hall where affected residents would be accommodated. "The department will be working hand in hand with the city to outline further measures to be put in place," the statement added. Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the oprganisation would remain on high alert to monitor potential flooding in low-lying areas along with informal settlements.

Family of Kidnapped 8-Year-Old Girl Grateful for Her Return

The family of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted from her lift club vehicle in Amber Court, Gatesville 10 days ago, have offered their thanks to all involved in her safe return, IOL reports. The Rylands Primary School pupil was found in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha following a joint effort between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials using state-of-the-art technology. "Our family, alhamdulillah, is happy to see her ... We are happy to see her back here ... All the family and everyone who was busy looking for her, alhamdulillah, thank you all," family member Suhel Gordhan said. "The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment," provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said, adding that an investigation into the abduction will continue with several suspects already facing questioning.