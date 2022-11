Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Hosam Abdel Ghaffar said 98% of people infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have cold-like symptoms.

Speaking to Sada Al Balad TV channel, he reiterated on Monday 14/11/2022 that RSV is an active virus during the winter, but these symptoms disappear after five days.

Each winter season witnesses high rates of RSV infections, he said, urging infected people to wear masks and take the flu vaccination to avoid infection.