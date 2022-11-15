Mauritius: Police and Prison Officers Sensitised On the Convention Against Torture

press release

An Awareness Session, in the context of a five-day training for Police and Prison Officers on the Convention against Torture (CAT) and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment, or Punishment and its Optional Protocol, was launched, this afternoon, at the Police Band Headquarters, in Vacoas. The training is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade (Human Rights Division), in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) and the Mauritius Prison Service.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Mardaymootoo Rassen; the Permanent Secretary of the Human Rights Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mrs Zahira Auladin-Auckburally; the Head of the Human Rights Unit of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr Shavana Haythornthwaite; and other personalities, were present.

In his address, DCP Rassen highlighted that the rights and liberties of individuals and the prevention of torture have gained widespread international attention after World War Two, in particular from the United Nations and its specialised agencies. "These institutions have included these rights and liberties in their fundamental mission and have issued several covenance and instruments that impose on all countries of the world to adhere to and implement these rights, especially those aiming at protecting human beings from torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatments," he pointed out.

The DCP emphasised that it is essential to engage in regional, national and international efforts so as to preserve human dignity through dynamic interactions with the human rights system and its ratifications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Our Constitution, he underscored, is a real charter of fundamental rights and freedoms that complies with the universal reference in all its manifestations. "Tremendous efforts in this field have resulted in the promulgation of the National Prevention Mechanism Act 2012 and subsequently to the setting up of a National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture and Degrading Treatment of Detainees and Prisoners," he stated.

On this score, Mr Rassen encouraged the participants to fully engage in this capacity building exercise and to raise their level of awareness of the challenges faced by Police Officers in their quest to ensure a balance between maintaining public security and order and the respect for Human Rights.

For her part, Mrs Auladin-Auckburally thanked the Commonwealth Secretariat for its continued collaboration as regards Human Rights with the Republic of Mauritius. She highlighted that Mauritius has been a party to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment since December 1992.

"Since then, at the level of the Government, much has been done to implement measures and adopt legislations that could be put in place to domesticate this Convention," she indicated.

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary informed that the current team from the Commonwealth Secretariat aims at introducing the participants to the main provisions of the Convention so that as members of the Police Force, they are better equipped to carry out the task they have been mandated to do.