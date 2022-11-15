Malawi: Mera Maintains Fuel Pump Prices

14 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has maintained the fuel pump prices although the prices were supposed to go up.

According to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), diesel qualifies for price revision since the change in the landed cost is above the ±5% band.

On the other hand, petrol and kerosene do not qualify since the change in landed costs are within the ±5% band.

A statement signed by Mera Board Chairperson Reckford Kampanje, says the Board has resolved to maintain pump prices in the month of November, 2022 as implemented on September 15, 2022 until the next review in December 2022 when the projected importation losses shall be assessed and considered for recovery.

However, Consumers Association of Malawi ( Cama) Executive Director John Kapito says what Mera has done is not economically sound.

