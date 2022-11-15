Malawi: Chakwera Assents Two Court Bills Into Law

14 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Dr Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera has assented two court bills into law.

The bills were passed into law during the last seating of Parliament.

The two bills which are now law are the Courts and Procedure and Evidence Code bills (amendments).

The courts bill which seeks to create special Financial Crimes Court was passed in the previous seating of Parliament.

This is in line with Dr Chakwera's commitment to end corruption which has been an enemy to the country's developmental agenda

The Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code (Amendment) bill is set to increasing the fines payable under sections 14 (3), 15 (1), 200, and 300 of the code.

The bill also seeks to amend the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code (Cap 8:01) to bring it in line with the Courts Act, which has since streamlined the structure of subordinate courts by phasing out courts of the magistrate of the fourth grade, among other things.

