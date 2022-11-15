Morocco: 19th Fifm Marked By Strong Presence of Moroccan Cinema (Artistic Director)

Marrakech — The 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM), placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, is marked by a strong presence of Moroccan cinema, said the artistic director of the Festival, Remi Bonhomme.

With fifteen films selected, the remarkable presence of the Moroccan 7th art is one of the features of this 19th edition that "celebrates not only the most famous names in the film world, but also new talent that we are very pleased to discover this year in the Festival," said Bonhomme in a statement to MAP news channel "M24".

Highlighting the specificity of this edition after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bonhomme said it is a "moment of great importance for Morocco in general and Marrakech in particular".

For her part, the advisor to the president of the Foundation of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Melita Toscan Du Plantier, said that "it is the films and personalities participating that reflect the uniqueness of each edition compared to others," noting that the format of the Festival has not undergone major changes.

Referring to the current programming, Toscan Du Plantier recalled that this 19th edition includes "sections with more specialized films, large gala movies in the evening with eminent personalities, as well as tributes".

She also invited the warm audience of Marrakech to come in large numbers "to attend and dream after these two difficult years."