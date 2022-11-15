Kenya: Labour Court Bars National Assembly From Vetting President Ruto's 51 PS Nominees

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has issued a conservatory order stopping the vetting of 51 Principal Secretaries by the National Assembly.

Justice Musyoki Wa Makau gave the order, pending the hearing and determination of a petition before the court, the names of the PS nominees should not be presented to the Parliament.

He said serious issues have been raised by the applicant touching on the disparity, ethnic and gender balance.

The judge directed that the matter be placed before another court in the division for interpartes hearing on Monday.

The Law Society of Kenya moved the court saying the nomination of PS did not meet the criteria and the aspirations of all Kenyans and was not inclusive.

The lawyers' body sued the Attorney General, the National Assembly, and the Public Service Commission which conducted the nominations of the 51 PS nominees.