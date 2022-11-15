Kenya, Japan Set to Introduce Direct Flights

15 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenya could soon enjoy direct flights to and from Tokyo, Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Okaniwa Ken has hinted.

The Ambassador indicated that he is exploring possibilities of commencing direct flights from Tokyo to Nairobi during talks with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula on Monday.

The two also held discussions on manufacturing, climate change, waste management systems, and the Japan-Kenya exchange programme in technical skills and expertise.

Amb Okaniwa indicated that Kenya is a great business partner saying that Japan is open to exchange programmes among Members of Parliament in the two Houses.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula acknowledged the huge contribution made by the Japanese government in the development sector including, technology, infrastructure, and motorcycle.

"Japan is an advanced market economy and there is a lot we can benchmark and collaborate between the two countries," Speaker Wetang'ula said.

