Kenya: Adamson Bungei Appointed New Nairobi Police Boss in Changes Announced By IG Koome

Nairobi — Baringo County police commander Adamson Bungei has been named as the new Nairobi police chief in changes announced by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

Bungei takes over from Manasse Musyoka who was yet to take over the position a week after he was also named to take over from James Mugera who has since retired from the service.

Bungei served as the OCPD for Buruburu and Central before he was moved to Baringo two years ago.

Jacinta Muthoni was named the director of personnel at police headquarters, Vigilance House.

Koome also moved Munga Nyale to Kenya Police Headquarters and named him as the Director of Police Reforms.

Abdallah Komesha who was recently moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as the Head of Personnel, has now been named the new Principal Deputy to the IG to take over from Nyale.

Boniface Maingi who was the National Police Service Director of Personnel is now the Director of Operations, taking over from Rashid Yakub who was deployed to head the Community Policing wing as the director.

Judy Lamet who was the Director of Child Protection Unit at Vigilance House was promoted to be the Deputy Director of Police operations.