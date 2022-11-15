Rwanda: Ombudsman Steps Up Effort to Fight Social Injustice

Ombudsman is conducting an anti-injustice campaign (AIC) that aims to mobilise citizens to prevent and fight against injustice and corruption as well as to receive and handle injustice cases.

Last week, from November 7 to 11 staff from the Ombudsman's office were in Ngororero District where they received 298 cases. Of those, 117 were resolved, 171 were tasked the district to follow up while 10 will be followed up by the Office of the Ombudsman.

They visited different sites across the district together with district leaders and staff and meet the citizens.

According to Jean Pierre Habimana, Complaints Investigation Officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, the activity usually takes the whole week (five working days).

"We normally go to field during the first four days of the week and on the last day, the Office holds a meeting with the District Administration and its stakeholders to show them in brief what has been realised on the field," he said.

Habimana also noted that after one or two weeks, the detailed report is produced showing all the received complaints and the resolutions taken.

The complaints received are in three categories; those that are resolved, those that the District would keep following up and those that would be followed up by the Office of the Ombudsman, he said.

Habimana also noted that between 2022-2023, the Office of the Ombudsman has planned to carry out AIC in 10 districts, covering all their sectors.

Talking about what they do in case there is a problem whose complainant cannot say it in public for different reasons, he said they are heard in camera on the site.

Habimana said that AIC mainly aims at increased awareness and citizens' commitment and participation in preventing and fighting injustice and corruption as well as receiving and handling injustice complaints.

This year, the Office conducted the campaign in Kamonyi District between October 24 and 28.

According to Habimana, they are set to go to six more by June 2023.