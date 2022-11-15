Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Vow to Defend Taxpayers' Trophy

14 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara volleyball club have vowed to fight to retain the Taxpayers' Volleyball championship.

The tournament tips off on Saturday, November 19, and ends on the next day.

This is its second edition, the first having been held in 2021.

Organised by the Rwanda Volleyball Federation in partnership with the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), the competition will attract teams including REG, Gisagara, Forefront, APR, IPRC-Ngoma, Kirehe, IPRC-Musanze and Kigali Volleyball Club in men category.

In the women category, APR, Forefront, RRA, Ruhango, IPRC-Huye, IPRC-Kigali and St Bernadette will compete.

The group stages will be held at Notre Dame des Anges Primary School and Maison des Jeunes, in Kigali, while finals will take place at BK Arena.

In 2021, Gisagara volleyball club won the first edition of the tournament in the men's category, while Rwanda Revenue Authority won the title in the women's category.

Gisagara head coach, Fidele Nyirimana, told Times Sport that: "Taxpayers is one of the tournaments we take very seriously, and whose title means a lot to the club. We are going to do all that we can to retain it this year."

According to the federation, the prize money for the winning team will be Rwf2 million.

The runners up will walk away with Rwf1.5 million and number three will bag Rwf1 million.

