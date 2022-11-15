South Africa: Reserve Bank Warns of Procurement Scam

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has warned members of the public of a scam doing the rounds in various parts of the country, where unscrupulous people are circulating fraudulent tenders under the bank's name.

In a statement issued by SARB, the email address and the tender documents attached to the email - calling on prospective suppliers to bid for 300 units of MRTX flashlights - is fake.

"All SARB email addresses end with 'resbank.co.za'. Suppliers are advised to scrutinise all bids that they receive, including the email addresses of the SARB buyers, as well as other details of the SARB.

"It should also be noted that all procurement at the SARB is centralised within its Procurement Division. If a potential supplier is unsure about a tender purporting to be from the SARB, they are encouraged to contact the SARB's procurement support desk at supplier@resbank.co.za," SARB said.