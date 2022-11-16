Kenya: 7-Storey Building Collapses in Kasarani, Several People Trapped

15 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A seven-storey building under construction has collapsed at Seasons area in Nairobi's Kasarani.

Several people are feared trapped following the incident.

Rescue efforts are currently underway.

