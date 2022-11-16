Kenya: Kisumu City Management Bans Car Washing in the CBD

Kisumu — Kisumu City Management has banned car washing in the lakeside city in a bid to save the environment.

Acting City Manager Abala Wanga says the car washes have 48 hours to vacate the areas they are operating in.

Wanga says the city in the recent past started ambitious program to green the city.

However, he says those operating car washes have invaded areas where trees were planted to start off their businesses.

Wanga says the unathorized car washes are hindering the city's efforts to greennig the environment.

He says the points are causing destruction of roads and obstruction of walkways.

Wanga says in the event of non compliance, the city management will move with speed and confiscate the carwash equipment with no further reference.

The directive has been issued even though there is no specific location the county has set a side for carwash.

Ten years ago, the government banned carwashing in Lake Victoria, due to pollution and set aside two areas for carwash outside the lake.

The two locations are in Kondele and Moi Stadium, with the former already abandoned.

The ban on carwash in the lake led to mushrooming of carwashes in the city.