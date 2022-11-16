Rwanda: BDO Rwanda Roots for Conducive Physical Work, Productivity

Corporate executives and employees work for three-quarters of the day at the office. Research shows that 90% of people who work from offices find them boring, which reduces their productivity.

According to the latest Employer of Choice survey conducted by CareerBuilder Singapore, one of the top reasons for a candidate's career choice was a comfortable work environment. This comes second to the usual influences like higher pay and additional benefits.

The workplace environment has a significant impact on employees' cognitive and emotional states, concentration, behavior, actions, and abilities. It plays an important role in the employees' engagement and performance.

Take for example BDO EA Rwanda, an international network of audit, tax, and advisory services firms, with offices in Kacyiru's Career Center building.

From spacious offices to windows that allow in more natural light, ideal temperature, noise-proofing office layout, and ergonomic table and chair quality. BDO EA Rwanda has created cozy spaces including a resting stool, working tables and sofa lobbies with a nice blend of color schemes that keep the offices professional yet vibrant with a touch of nature, such as plants and flowers. In addition to a sanitary work environment, with regular maintenance servicing.

Creating a good physical workplace necessitates employers' commitment to their employees' well-being as well as monetary investment. "We had no choice but to do whatever it took. We didn't want employees coming to work just because they had to whilst feeling miserable. It would have an impact not only on their mental health but also on their performance," Emmanuel HABINEZA, Managing Partner at BDO EA Rwanda.

Workers at BDO EA Rwanda have free 30 minutes for breakfast during a coffee break at 10 a.m. One may also retreat to the calm kitchen space to eat lunch, either packed or ordered, accompanied by other colleagues.

There are various lobbies where one can sit to conduct an online meeting or simply concentrate alone away from the assigned seat in the shared space. There are also three boardrooms for group meetings, each with a different capacity.

Individual assigned seats and private offices are still convenient for senior employees. The premises can only be accessed using fingerprints, which ensures the security of personal belongings and allows for the necessary monitoring in shared spaces.

"Because we spend more time working at the office than at home, the working environment naturally has a big influence on how we feel about our overall work. Nobody wants to work in a dark and cramped setting," said Daniel Ishimwe, Audit Manager at BDO EA Rwanda.

According to him, their current office layout encourages teamwork by allowing employees to easily move and collaborate with one another. "There are still areas that allow for privacy and individual concentration." "However, it's good to know that you can count on other options depending on the circumstances," he said.

Creating a conducive physical work environment demands more than just providing a comfortable physical space. A modern office should be considerate of people of all ages and backgrounds, as well as be disability and elderly-friendly.

BDO Rwanda intends to dedicate additional space for breastfeeding mothers to check on their babies while also tending to them without having to travel to and from home.

A modern office should also strive to strengthen ties not only among employees but also between managers and employees. For example, at BDO EA Rwanda, every Friday of the week, all employees gather for breakfast.

All of these factors contribute to employee satisfaction, lower stress levels, and increase productivity.