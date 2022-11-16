Tanzania, China Set to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relationship

15 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanzania and China are expected to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in the year 2024.

Addressing journalists over the weekend, the Director of Presidential Communication, Zuhura Yunus said the two countries have agreed to dedicate the 2024 year for tourism and culture

"It will be a year of tourism and culture of Tanzania and China. More will be revealed on how the celebration will be," she said

Ms Zuhura, who was briefing reporters on the various achievements made by the government regarding President Samia Suluhu Hassan's recent visit to China, added that the two sides have agreed to upgrade their relationships for a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

"China has also promised to support Tanzania in the reviving of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) project to provide more scholarships to Tanzanian students and to deploy health experts in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar," she stated.

Moreover, she mentioned two major reasons that makes President Samia's visit to China a special visit saying that she is the first Head of State in Africa to visit China since they ended their 20th meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

"Second her visit is among the first visits since the outbreak of Covid-19 She is the first African leader to visit China on the invitation of President Xi Jinping," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.