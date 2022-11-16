Tanzania, China Set to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relationship

Tanzania and China are expected to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in the year 2024.

Addressing journalists over the weekend, the Director of Presidential Communication, Zuhura Yunus said the two countries have agreed to dedicate the 2024 year for tourism and culture

"It will be a year of tourism and culture of Tanzania and China. More will be revealed on how the celebration will be," she said

Ms Zuhura, who was briefing reporters on the various achievements made by the government regarding President Samia Suluhu Hassan's recent visit to China, added that the two sides have agreed to upgrade their relationships for a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

"China has also promised to support Tanzania in the reviving of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) project to provide more scholarships to Tanzanian students and to deploy health experts in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar," she stated.

Moreover, she mentioned two major reasons that makes President Samia's visit to China a special visit saying that she is the first Head of State in Africa to visit China since they ended their 20th meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

"Second her visit is among the first visits since the outbreak of Covid-19 She is the first African leader to visit China on the invitation of President Xi Jinping," she said.