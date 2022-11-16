Tanzania: Anti-Doping Body Nabs Man With Cocaine Disguised as Biscuits

The Drug control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) is holding a businessman Abdulnasir Haruon Kombo, 30, for allegedly possessing 50 packets of cocaine, disguised as biscuits.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam, Tuesday, Commissioner General of DCEA, Gerald Kusaya said the illicit drugs was used as raw material in making the purported biscuits which was being sold in Kaloleni, Arusha.

Alongside with Kaloleni residents, the authority has also arrested named Hassan Ismail, 25, residing at Kaloleni in Arusha in suspicion of making the products.

"The presence of food products made by cocaine has flourished, in 2020-2021 the authorities seized processed cocaine in the form of jam, cake and honey in different events," the General said.