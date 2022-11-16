Tanzania: Mpango to Launch Tree Planting Campaign in Mbeya

Mbeya — Vice-president Dr Philip Mpango is today expected to launch a tree planting campaign, especially species which are friendly to water sources.

The launch of the campaign is expected to be done during the eighth meeting of the Water Basin Board being held here.

Mbeya District Commissioner, Dr Rashid Chuachua told journalists on behalf of Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Juma Homera that the VP will lead the exercise at Nzovwe water sources and address the residents at the site.

He said Dr Mpango will also launch water reservoirs plans, presentation of research findings and various documents related to the management and development of water sources, as well as signing of ministerial statement on protection of water sources.

Director of Water Resources from the Ministry of Water, George Lugomela said that the growing population has led to an increase in water demand, thus, in order to overcome the situation his ministry is implementing various plans to ensure availability of the precious liquid including construction of infrastructures including dams.

He noted that in 2022/2023 financial year, the ministry expects to construct 21 water dams, where so far only 10 of them are underway.

He said in order to boost water availability in the country, President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently handed over machines for drilling 25 water wells and for the construction of five sets of dams, where every region will be given one.

Mr Lugomela further said that his ministry also expects to plant 2.5 million trees in efforts to overcome drought which is causing water shortage.

He said the ministry is implementing its responsibilities of overseeing development of water resources through the nine water basin boards which are Rufiji, Wami/Ruvu, Pangani, Ruvuma, Central Southern Coast Lake Victoria, Tanganyiko, Rukwa and Nyasa.

Water basin boards meeting started in 2008, when the ministry set up a system of convening annual general meetings in order to deliberate and make joint plans on better ways of managing and developing water resources in the country.