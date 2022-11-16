Uganda: Fire Guts Oil Factory in Lira City

Lira — Fire has destroyed 150 tons of oil seeds at Rolex oil factory located in Ipito Aweno-Ipito-gweno cell, Ojwina B ward in Lira-City West Division.

The fire which broke out at the store on Monday morning burnt 70 tons of soya beans, 50 tons of sun flower, and 30 tons of soya bean cakes. It also destroyed 3,400 liters of processed cooking oil packed in 20 liter jerricans and four oil milling machines.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Northen Kyoga Police spokesperson says although the cause of fire is yet to be established, preliminary findings point to a short circuit.

Okema was also quick to note that accessing the factory was difficult and this caused the fire to overwhelm the police fire brigade, forcing them to call for help from other fire fighters.

He called upon companies and large business entities to ensure that they install power regulators and fire alarm systems to alert people in case of a fire outbreak but also make sure that they are registered with Fire brigade.

However, in a telephone interview, Vikram Sing, the proprietor Rolex oil factory blamed the police for the damages saying the Police fire brigade were informed early enough but arrived late at the scene.

He is worried that despite having lost everything in the fire, he will still have to build back the store which belongs to his landlord.

Rolex oil factory hires 15 full time workers, while others who work as casual laborers are paid per day. All these people are now uncertain of their jobs.