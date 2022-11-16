Malawi: Bushiri Appeals Against Ruling On Witnesses to Testify in South Africa

15 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The Bushiris magistrates court ruling that witnesses in their extradition case should testify in South Africa.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza ruled that witnesses in the Shepherd and Mary Bushiri extradition case should testify in South Africa.

Defense lawyer Wapona Kita said they want the High Court to overturn the ruling by the lower court so that the witnesses should come to Malawi to testify.

Kita said Malawian lawyers cannot be admitted in the South African court, therefore the state is compromising the Bushiris right to legal representation as their lawyers are not allowed in the South African Court.

But Dr Steven Kayuni, Director of Public Prosecutions argued that the Bushiris can get lawyers in South Africa to represent them.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Bruno Kalemba has reserved his ruling on the appeal to a later date.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.