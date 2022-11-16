Mozambique: Special Advisor On International Disability Rights Minkara's Trip to Mozambique

press release

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will travel to Maputo, Mozambique, November 16-18 to meet with government officials, civil society leaders, university students, members of the business community, and international organization representatives. Mozambique is a partner country for the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, and Special Advisor Minkara's visit to Mozambique will focus on advancing the rights of persons with disabilities, including in times of crisis and conflict, through their full integration into the 10-year plan currently under development. In advance of the 2023 municipal elections and 2024 general elections in Mozambique, Special Advisor Minkara will emphasize the importance of free and fair elections that are accessible to all voters. She will encourage persons with disabilities, including women and youth, to actively participate in the political process.

Throughout the trip, Special Advisor Minkara will promote the rights of persons with disabilities and the value they bring to all sectors of society when fully included.

