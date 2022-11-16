Somalia: Southwest State Leader Arrives in Barawe City

The President of Southwest regional state, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, and his delegation arrived in Barawe port city on Tuesday.

At Barawe Airport, the President's delegation was welcomed by the Governor of Lower Shabelle, the Mayor of Barawe, security officials, and various community groups.

The President's visit is the culmination of several projects that have been implemented in the town, encouragement of the local people and army to be ready to fight Al-Shabaab.

Laftagareen while in Barawe will meet with the district administration, the officers of the SNA forces, ATMIS, and various sections of the community.