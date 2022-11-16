Somalia: ATMIS Aims to Train Somalia's Southwest State Police

Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Lafta-Garen received at his office in Baidoa city a team from the AU transitional mission in Somalia [ATMIS] on Monday.

The talks focused on the training mission of Southwest regional police and beefing up security in the government-controlled towns in the State amid the war on Al-Shabaab.

Senior security officials attended the meeting in which the ATMIS commanders presented a detailed plan to improve the skills of the current police officers and train new cadets.

Lafta-Garen has welcomed the ATMIS efforts and support to the Southwest State police which in now undergoing a building process. The AU mission pledged continued assistance.