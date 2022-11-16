Somalia: ATMIS Aims to Train Somalia's Southwest State Police

15 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Lafta-Garen received at his office in Baidoa city a team from the AU transitional mission in Somalia [ATMIS] on Monday.

The talks focused on the training mission of Southwest regional police and beefing up security in the government-controlled towns in the State amid the war on Al-Shabaab.

Senior security officials attended the meeting in which the ATMIS commanders presented a detailed plan to improve the skills of the current police officers and train new cadets.

Lafta-Garen has welcomed the ATMIS efforts and support to the Southwest State police which in now undergoing a building process. The AU mission pledged continued assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.