South Africa: Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Stays - South African News Briefs - November 16, 2022

Cape Town —

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Here to Stay

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his latest newsletter said that the BB Black Economic (BBBEE) strategy from government will remain in place. "We remain as committed as ever to broad-based black economic empowerment, meeting our localisation objectives and transforming an economy that, despite our best efforts, is still largely controlled by a minority. As we reflect on 20 years since the passage of the BBBEE Act, as we remedy the shortcomings that exist and chart a new course, we call on business, labour and civil society to join us on this journey", the president said.

Increase in Fuel Price on Cards for December!

The Automobile Association is reporting that current unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is indicating a mixed bag of increases and decreases to fuel prices for December 2022. The Association says the data is indicating significant increases to petrol prices of between 97c/litre and R1.09/l, but a decrease of up to 34c/l for diesel next month. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to increase by around 30c/l.

Declare December 27 Public Holiday, President Urged

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) is intensifying its calls for December 27 to be declared a paid public holiday this year, since Christmas falls on a Sunday. This could lead to employers having to pay for up to three days of labour without any work done. If not declared, working South Africans will only enjoy 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays.