Chad: 2022-2023 Football Season Launched

Activities for the 2022/23 football season in Chad, have been been officially launched. This following a ceremony that took place in the city of Abache, headquarters of the Ouaddai Provence on Sunday November 13, 2022.

The event organized by the Normalization Committee running the Chadian Football Federation, brought together football stake holders from all over the country.

Speaking during the event, the vice president of Normalization Committee, Naïr Abakar, justified the choice of Abache as host.

"The choice was made based on good performance of the club representing the city of Abache, AS Santé, in the last edition of the local Championship and in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup," Naïr Abakar said.

The Normalization Committee through its Vice president, also announced several reforms geared towards having a hitch free football season.

"We have worked with the National Technical Directorate on the different possible league formulas," Naïr Abakar added.

"Many simulations were done to see which one will best suit us in terms of competition and time frame. That was done taking into consideration the difficulties in the seven developmental zones that makes up Chad. Reforms that will benefit our footballers and the various leagues, were adopted and concern's all categories, with the U15, U17, U20, senior men and women leagues included, without forgetting the Chadian Cup which will be making its comeback."

In the opening game that pitted FC Oura against Ouaddai FC, the former emerged victorious two goals to one.

The vice president of the Normalization Committee Naïr Abakar, also used the occasion to present an attestation of Satisfaction to AS Santé of Abache, for their brilliant performance in the last edition of the local Championship and the CAF Confederation cup.

AS Sante was eliminated in the preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup, by Mozambique's Clube Ferroviario da Beira.

The Normalization Committee running the Chadian Football Federation, also used the event to unveil their vision, which is to ensure that Chad qualifiers for their first ever world cup in the near future.

Naïr Abakar indicated that Fanzones will be created across the country, to permit football lovers watch all games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which kicks off in Qatar later this week.