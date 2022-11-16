Southern Africa: From the Inside Out - Social Exclusion Linked to Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics in Eswatini, Malawi and Zimbabwe

press release

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC), Cooperazione per lo Sviluppo dei Paesi Emergenti (COSPE), Centre for Civil and Political Rights (CCPR), Nyasa Rainbow Alliance (NRA), the Rock of Hope (ROH), and Trans Research, Education, Advocacy & Training (TREAT) under the Out & Proud: LGBTIQ+ Equality and Rights in Southern Africa project, developed the "From the Inside Out: Social Exclusion Linked to Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics in Eswatini, Malawi and Zimbabwe" research report.

This research report presents empirical evidence on the social exclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) people in Malawi, Eswatini and Zimbabwe. The research aimed to identify context-specific dimensions of social exclusion based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and diversity of sex characteristics (SOGIESC); to develop a context-appropriate tool to measure that social exclusion, and to generate empirical evidence in the three countries for ongoing advocacy and strategic litigation to advance LGBTQI+ rights in Southern Africa.

This research report can be accessed here.