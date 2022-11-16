Kenya: Ousted KTDA Officials Claim They Have Court Order to Resume Office

Murang'a — Former KTDA officials from Mt Kenya region, who were ousted from office, have alleged that the current directors have drastically increased their expenses in many of the factories from between Sh8 million to Sh.12 Million annually.

The officials led by Professor Johnson Kang'ethe and Francis Macharia claim the factories are now indebted to a tune of Sh.18 billion following the unexplained expenses.

Dorcas Muhoro from Gitugi tea factory in Nyeri who had been elected in Gathumbi electoral zone as director for four consecutive terms said they have faced various accusations and even threats of imprisonment after being audited.

She called for the directors currently in office to obey the said court orders allowing the ousted directors to go back to office and vacate amicably for the benefit of the farmers.