Kenya Lionesses Drawn With Tunisia in Dubai 7s

16 November 2022
Nairobi — The Kenya national women's sevens team, Lionesses, have been drawn in Pool A at the Dubai Sevens International Invitational Women's Category.

They will face off with continental rivals Tunisia as well South Africa Development and France Development Women who defeated them in the final of the same competition the last time it was held in 2019.

The Lionesses will start their campaign with two matches on Thursday 1 December, playing Tunisia in their opening fixture before taking on South Africa Development before completing their pool campaign against France Development on Friday.

Lionesses fixtures in Dubai

Thursday 1 December 2022

v Tunisia | 1.20pm EAT

v South Africa Development | 3.40pm EAT

Friday 2 December 2022

V France Development | 2.00pm EAT

Dubai Sevens International Invitational Women's Category

POOL A: France Development, Kenya, Tunisia, South Africa Development

POOL B: Japan Development, Australia "A", Tuks Women, Czech Republic

POOL C: Spain "A", 7Fantastics, Ireland Invitational, Scion Rugby

