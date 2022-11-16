Kenya: President Ruto Orders Deployment of GSU, RDU to Nairobi After Security Concerns

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered the deployment the deployment of the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) in Nairobi.

A dispatch following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday indicated that while the national security was in good standing, there had been an increase in crime in the nation's capital in the recent past.

"On the state of National Security, the meeting noted that from an overall perspective, the state of national security is sound, even though parts of the country had over the last week experienced a surge in crime particularly in Nairobi as characterized by increased muggings and robberies and in the north where perennial banditry and cattle rustling activities continue," the dispatch stated.

It indicated that the Nairobi County Security command had been reorganized and further augmented with the deployment of additional specialized police units drawn from the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

The Cabinet thanked everyone in the public who voluntarily provide information that is essential to protecting the country, as well as security personnel who continue to make tremendous personal sacrifices to protect our country and its borders.

As an additional step to detect and prevent the trafficking of drugs and other psychoactive substances, the nation's top policy body also approved the reinstatement of multi-agency coordination between the security agencies and operators at all points of entry into the country.

On Monday, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Administration of National Government Kithure Kindiki announced police command changes in Nairobi County stating that criminal gangs had threatened to take control of the county and turn it into a city of crime, but issued a stern warning that the government remained ready to thwart any attempt to startle the peace.

Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome also gave criminal gangs a one month amnesty to surrender their unlawfully acquired firearms.