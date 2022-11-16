Rwanda/Sudan: Habimana Joins Amavubi Camp, Eager to Make Impact in Sudan Game

Victoria Rosports of Luxembourg striker Glenn Habimana has also joined the Rwanda national team camp in Kigali ahead of the friendly with Sudan on Thursday, November 17 at the Kigali Stadium.

The 20-year-old attacker who was born in Belgium joined the camp on Tuesday and is looking forward to making an impact in the game.

Habimana told Times Sport: "I am really looking forward to the game with Sudan and I will do my best for the team."

Habimana had never ever been to the country before. In an earlier interview, on September 20, he noted that only his sisters had been to Rwanda and it would be a dream come true for him to travel to Rwanda.

He earned his first Amavubi call up in September for the international friendlies with Equatorial Guinea and St. Eloi Lupopo in Morocco.

Habimana who is regarded as one of the best young players in Luxemburg, previously played for SK Lierse in Belgium.