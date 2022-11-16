Uganda: Eddy Kenzo is Nominated for Grammy Award

Renowned singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, has been nominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards under the 'Best Global Music Performance' category becoming the first Ugandan artiste to get a nomination at the prestigious awards.

Musuuza has in the past won BET, Nickelodeon awards among others. He has on several occasions made headlines on a number of issues both politically and musically.

He has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni and Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony that will take place on February 5 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Several artists, albums, and songs are up for voting as Beyonce received the most nominations this time with nine nods for her renaissance.

"We are so grateful to God almighty for such a great moment in our country Uganda. My fellow artist I want to thank you, this is for all of us and to my motherland Uganda thank you for raising me. East Africa stands up, "he posted on social media.

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool congratulated Kenzo upon getting the nomination, calling upon all artistes to support him.

"Your humble behaviour will always be the key to open all your opportunities. May Allah bless you more because this nomination is a win for you and all of us as Ugandans. Let's bring this Grammy to Uganda," Bebe Cool noted.

Artists with most nominations include; Beyonce 9, Kendrick Lamar 8, Adele 7, Brandi Carlile 7, Harry Styles 6, Mary J. Blige 6, Future 6 and DJ Khaled - 6