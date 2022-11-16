Uganda: Over 190 to Graduate From Jinja's Hotel and Tourism Institute

16 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A total of 199 graduands will on November 25, walk away with diplomas and certificates in various tourism-related disciplines at the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI).

Of these, 121 are females, representing 61 per cent of the total number of graduands while 78 are males representing 39 per cent of the total number of graduands.

According to the institute's deputy principal Moses Kaneene, the prospective graduands ought to uphold a high level of excellence that the public expects of them.

"The public expects a lot from us. We, therefore, strive to give the best to our students and our products have never disappointed us," Kaneene said.

He, however, decried the low government funding to the training institute, which he said, has derailed service delivery.

"Hospitality training is too expensive in terms of equipment and resource envelope. Just imagine how many chicken you will have to slaughter for the trainee to perfect in chicken preparation," Kaneene opines.

He also decried the inadequate ICT infrastructure, saying the institute has a total of 30 computers serving over 800 students.

This year's 13th graduation ceremony will be presided over by Tourism Minister Col Tom Butime and several other dignitaries.

The institute

Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) is a government-owned tertiary institution established under the UHTTI Act (2015) with mandate to undertake training and conduct research in Tourism and Hospitality as well as advance skills and knowledge in the industry.

The institution that opened gates for pioneer students in 2015 offers a National Diploma in Hotel Management, National Diploma in Tourism Management as well as National Diploma in Pastry and Bakery.

The certificate courses include; National Certificate in Hotel Management, National Certificate in Tourism Management as well as National Certificate in Pastry and Bakery.

All the courses are fully accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and are conducted in accordance with the mandate given to the Institute in the UHTTI Act 2015.

