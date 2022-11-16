Kenya: IKOJN Living! Cris Njoki's 2nd Store Launches in Nairobi

Cris Njoki, a content creator and fashion designer recently opened a second store at Imaara Mall along Mombasa Road. The store comes after her first one located at Westgate Mall that opened back in 2021. Her fashion line, IKOJN is a reflection of her personal style; trendy and confident. The event was attended by her family, close friends, celebrities and media personalities to show support of the new branch.

Her collection of clothes include dresses, skirts, shorts, tops, Kimonos, stylish deras and belts designs. IKOJN pronounced eye con is her name Njoki spelt backwards, how cool? Her collection speaks for itself, from wardrobe staples every woman needs to a fancy look to wear to your next date night, its for all kinds of women looking to feel elegant and beautiful. In the words of a famous designer "Style is something each of us already has, all we need to do is find it," Cris Njoki sure did, and expresses it magnificently.

The event was beautiful and as it came to an end, we toasted to the success of her new store and joined in cutting the cake to signify a new begininning. Guests enjoyed their food and drinks as we shopped till we dropped in the new store and called it a day! We wish Cris Njoki all the best in her business of empowering women through fashion.