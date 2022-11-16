Kenya: Four Suspects Arrested Over Keagan Mbugua's Murder

Nairobi — Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Keagan Githua, a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death last month by robbers on a motorcycle at Ridgeways, Kiambu County.

A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) social media platform says that Starehe-based sleuths mounted an early dawn operation where they nabbed the first suspect before heading to Githurai, where the rest were arrested, and the deceased's smartphone recovered.

Keagan - who had graduated from Strathmore University with a degree in Information Technology - was killed in cold blood by robbers who stabbed him on the chest as they fled, after snatching away his mobile phone.

The Amin Mohammed led agency has assured members of the public that an operation to arrest more members of the gang will continue as detectives move with speed to deal with the gangs terrorizing city residents.