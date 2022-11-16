Kenya: MPs Approve Thursday Special Sitting to Vote for New EALA Representatives

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved a Special Sitting on Thursday Morning to vote on nine members to represent Kenya in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

"It is in the opinion of the House Business Committee that Thursday afternoon may not be enough, because you realize that in case there is a re-run we may not have time to vote for all those members and considering that it is the last day that we will have in the EALA calendar. So we will need to be here at 10 am so that we can conduct the election till the late afternoon," Ichung'wah stated.

Clerk of the National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyengenye said the two houses of Parliament are expected to settle on five members from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and four from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya side.

The election to be done by all MPs through secret ballot has elicited intense lobbying at parliament as former legislators, relatives of political party leaders, and chief campaigners from across the political divide crave the Sh1.4 million per month job.

In the UDA list are former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, ex-Nominated MP David Sankok, and former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering.

Others are Rebecca Lewoiya, Godfrey Karobia, Joel Nyambane, Fredrick Muteti, Falhadha Dekow, Abdikadir Omar, Anne Too, Jonas Kuko, Cyprian Iringo, Lilian Cheptoo, Yasser Ali and Salim Mohammed.

Azimio on the other hand submitted 12 names including Kalonzo's son Kennedy Kalonzo (Wiper), Winfred Mutua (Wiper), Hellen Ndeti (Wiper), Winnie Odinga (ODM), Suleiman Shahbal (ODM), Justus Kizito (ODM), Mohammed Diriye (ODM) and Beatrice Askul (ODM).

Others were Timothy Bosire (ODM), Kanini Kega (Jubilee), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee), and Fatuma Gedi (Jubilee).