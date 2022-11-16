Kenya's Embassy in Bangkok Cautions Against Fake Job Offers in Thailand

Nairobi — The Kenya Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand has expressed concern over Kenyans who continue to fall prey to fake online jobs despite the numerous warnings they have issued that the jobs advertised are fake.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy said a lot of Kenyans are being lured with fake sales and customer care jobs by unscrupulous agents in Thailand, which are non-existent.

The Ministry said that unsuspecting victims who apply for the jobs end up in Myanmar where they are used to commit cybercrimes.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the victims are forced to commit the crimes under the watchful eye of Chinese networks and those who fail to get the targeted number of clients, mostly Americans, are thoroughly beaten and locked up for days without food.

"The Embassy is deeply concerned that despite previous warnings in the media and online platforms, Kenyans continue to fall prey to online job scammers, who are unrelenting in their search for innocent Kenyans," the Ministry stated.

"The Kenya Embassy in Bangkok issues further warning to Kenyans to stop applying for fake sales and customer care jobs in Thailand advertised online," the statement also reads.

MFA noted that many of the agents, wanted by the police are still advertising sales and customer care jobs purported to be in Thailand with impunity, well aware that there are no such jobs.

It also warned that those who find themselves in such countries risk losing their body organs or even lives, as others return home with clutches and broken limbs.

"The Kenyans and many other Africans working in the forced labour camps run the great risk of losing their body organs and lives as well. Already one young Kenyan has died as a result of a botched operation by quack doctors operating in the Chinese run factories in Myanmar," the Ministry stated.

Even as the Ministry reported that they have repatriated 76 victims including 10 Ugandans and 1 Burundian, it said that rescue efforts have been hampered by the raging civil strife in Myanmar. Recent army operations killed over 60 people in the area controlled by rebel groups, who provide protection to the Chinese cartels.