Africa: UK Prime Minister's Resignation a Lesson to African Leaders!

opinion

The resignation of the United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss barely 44 days after her election to deliver her mandate should send a clear signal to all world leaders particularly to African leaders.

Her demonstration has shown the globe the quality of leadership with clear conscience. As she finally resigned, Liz Truss informed the UK government and by extension the globe that she could not deliver the mandate she was elected for, and consequently notified the King that she was resigning as Tory leader.

She further stated that there would be conservative leadership election to be completed within the week, which immediately followed the election of the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

For the first time in history, Britain witnessed such an awesome decision by her Prime Minister to resign barely after 44 days in power, this could probably be seen as a surprise but with a positive signal to the whole world with a great lesson to all heads of state, ministers, or heads of institution in Africa.

Her decision tells the whole world that it does not necessarily matter how long one leads, but how much the person leads, because in an effective governance or management, it is the quality leadership that is counted on and not the duration.

From this breakthrough, African leaders would be expected to sincerely lead their citizens with honesty and with clear vision for the interest of the citizens, and if they feel at any moment that they can't continue or effectively deliver their mandates to the best of their abilities, they could sincerely resign and give chance to their fellow citizens to efficiently continue with their countries' development programmes. As long as quality leadership goes with dignity, resignation also goes with dignity.