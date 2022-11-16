Southern Africa: Toolkit for a Community-Based Emergency Fund Experiences From LGBTQI+ Communities in Southern Africa

16 November 2022
Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Johannesburg)
press release By Bradley Fortuin

The Out & Proud Partners developed the Toolkit for a community-based emergency fund Experiences from LGBTQI+ communities in Southern Africa under the Out & Proud: LGBTIQ+ Equality and Rights in Southern Africa. This booklet is an easy tool to help others set up similar emergency funds and contribute to a global sharing and learning platform.

It offers learning experiences from which some best practices can be drawn for designing and implementing a community-based emergency fund. The booklet can be used by local communities (informal groups, CBOs, sector associations), international emergency agencies, governments, NGOs and CSOs, and donors and philanthropic associations.

Access the booklet here, and additional resources support below.

Read the original article on SALC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Southern Africa Litigation Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.