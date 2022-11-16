Southern Africa: Toolkit for a Community-Based Emergency Fund Experiences From LGBTQI+ Communities in Southern Africa

press release

The Out & Proud Partners developed the Toolkit for a community-based emergency fund Experiences from LGBTQI+ communities in Southern Africa under the Out & Proud: LGBTIQ+ Equality and Rights in Southern Africa. This booklet is an easy tool to help others set up similar emergency funds and contribute to a global sharing and learning platform.

It offers learning experiences from which some best practices can be drawn for designing and implementing a community-based emergency fund. The booklet can be used by local communities (informal groups, CBOs, sector associations), international emergency agencies, governments, NGOs and CSOs, and donors and philanthropic associations.

Access the booklet here, and additional resources support below.