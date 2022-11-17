Rwanda: Police FC's Twizerimana Wants to Be Top Scorer

Police striker, Onesme Twizeyimana, wants to keep improving his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming matches of the Rwanda Premier League.

Ending the season as top scorer is one of his goals, he told Times Sport.

Twizerimana has scored five goals, tallying with Etincelles striker Moro Sumaila, while Samson Ikechukwu (Espoir), Mohamed Camara (Gorilla), Hussein Shaban, Erissa Ssekisambo (SC Kiyovu), and Willy Onana (Rayon Sports) have scored four goals, each, after nine rounds.

"It is very good to be among the top scorers. But I want to score more goals. I thank my teammates and coach and hope to continue playing a role in my team's success. Behaving well on and off the field is vital for a footballer to become successful. You have to respect teammates, coaches, and training schedules," Twizerimana said.

"We have to be consistent and keep working hard. We will keep fighting to finish the league on a high. We want to win the league and I want to finish as the top scorer."

His team is, temporarily, six points behind leaders, SC Kiyovu, who are top of the league standings with 20 points.

In 2016 when he played for AS Kigali, Twizerimana was regarded as a great prospect.

Police will play again on November 20 when they visit Espoir at Stade Kamarampaka in Rusizi for the tenth day of the season.