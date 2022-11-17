Kenya: Comedienne Awinja Suprises Odibets' World Cup Ticket Winner in Rongai

15 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Ongata Rongai based businessman Ogoti is going to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar courtesy of betting firm Odibets.

The Ongata Rongai resident is one of the winners of the 'Twende Qatar na Odibets' promotion that has given a number of Kenyans an opportunity to travel to Qatar.

Ogoti got arguably one of his lifetime surprises after comedienne Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja, delivered his ticket in a spectacular manner. The middle-aged man was working at his shop in Ongata Rongai when Awinja came riding on a donkey to deliver his ticket.

Awinja sat on a cart full of jerrycans that was being pulled by a donkey as she traversed through the area, asking for directions to Ogoti's shop. She finally traced the shop before meeting Ogoti, whom she embraced and handed him his ticket.

"Benjamin, leo kweli nimekuletea tikiti na wewe ndio mmoja wa washindi wetu ambao tunataka kupeleka Doha, Qatar. And here is your ticket courtesy of Odibets," Awinja told Ogoti.

And, with the promotion still on with the World Cup just days away, all you need to do to stand a chance for the all-expense paid trip to Qatar is to be a registered customer with Odibets, place a multibet of 5 or more teams with Ksh 99 and total minimum odds of 5.9 then you stand a chance of winning a trip to Qatar.

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top world destinations like the USA, England, Spain, Brazil among others, to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

