Kenya: Betting Firm Odibets Gifts First Winner in World Cup Ticket Promo

Nairobi — Barely two months after Odibets launched a promotion to take their loyal fans to Qatar, the betting firm has started rewarding the winners, one of them being Radio Maisha journalist Ali HassanKauleni.

Renowned football commentator Fred Arocho, one of Odibets' brand ambassadors presented the ticket to his colleague in the industry at the Media station's offices along Mombasa Road.

The radio journalist could not hide his joy after receiving news that he was the first winner.

"Safari ya kuelekea Doha inaanza, wa kwanza kutunikiwa zawadi hii ni Ali Hassan," Arocho says as he reads the details when the renowned journalist will head to Qatar.

"Alhamdulillah!" was Kauleni's reaction after receiving his ticket for the global fiesta that starts in under five days time in the Gulf state of Qatar.

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top world destinations like the USA, England, Spain, Brazil among others to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"Our promise from the word go is that we will impact our society in a positive manner and transform lives in the best way we can. Odibets will be enabling ordinary Kenyans to experience the world in a way that has never been seen before, get ready for the Odibets Qatar experience," Dedan Mungai, Odibets General manager, said.