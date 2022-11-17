Rwanda: Taekwondo - Ambassador's Cup Set for November 20

This year's edition of the Ambassador's Taekwondo tournament will take place on Sunday, November 20, in Kigali, the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) has confirmed.

The annual competition organised by the RTF and sponsored by the Korean embassy attracts players from Rwanda and other countries in the region. This will be the ninth edition of the showpiece which was launched in 2013.

This year's games will take place at Expo Grounds in Gikondo. Clubs expected to take part include Kirehe Taekwondo Family Club, Mahama Taekwondo Academy, Kivu Vision Taekwondo Club, Dream Taekwondo Club, Dream Fighters Taekwondo Club, Urban Taekwondo club, and Kigali International Taekwondo Club (KITA).

Others are Kigali Olympic Taekwondo club (KOTA), Nyamata Taekwondo Club, Rwanda Police Taekwondo Club, Kiziba Taekwondo Academy, Special Line Up Taekwondo Club, Unity Taekwondo Club, and White Star TC, Star TC.

The 'Korean Ambassador's Cup' tournament was last played in 2021, and won by Dream Fighters TC. At the time, among others, Savio Nizeyimana of Police TC was the male player of the tournament, while the best female was Aline Ndacyayisenga.