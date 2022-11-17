Rwanda: Taekwondo - Ambassador's Cup Set for November 20

16 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

This year's edition of the Ambassador's Taekwondo tournament will take place on Sunday, November 20, in Kigali, the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) has confirmed.

The annual competition organised by the RTF and sponsored by the Korean embassy attracts players from Rwanda and other countries in the region. This will be the ninth edition of the showpiece which was launched in 2013.

This year's games will take place at Expo Grounds in Gikondo. Clubs expected to take part include Kirehe Taekwondo Family Club, Mahama Taekwondo Academy, Kivu Vision Taekwondo Club, Dream Taekwondo Club, Dream Fighters Taekwondo Club, Urban Taekwondo club, and Kigali International Taekwondo Club (KITA).

Others are Kigali Olympic Taekwondo club (KOTA), Nyamata Taekwondo Club, Rwanda Police Taekwondo Club, Kiziba Taekwondo Academy, Special Line Up Taekwondo Club, Unity Taekwondo Club, and White Star TC, Star TC.

The 'Korean Ambassador's Cup' tournament was last played in 2021, and won by Dream Fighters TC. At the time, among others, Savio Nizeyimana of Police TC was the male player of the tournament, while the best female was Aline Ndacyayisenga.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.