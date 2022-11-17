Kenya: Rally Driver Karan Patel Wins October LG/SJAK Sports Personality Award

Nairobi — Ford Fiesta Rally2 driver Karan Patel is the LG Sports Personality-of-the-Month of October 2022 following brilliant displays at continental level.

The former 85cc East African Motocross Champion was voted the winner of the coveted award with his fourth win of the 2022 FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) series during the season-closing prestigious Zambia International Rally in Lusaka.

In winning the award, Nairobi-based Karan took home a 50-inch NanoCell LG TV worth Kshs. 110,000 courtesy of sponsors LG Electronics East Africa.

In Zambian capital, Karan's adroitness in the Fiesta saw him beat eventual African champion Leroy Gomes of Zambia to second position while McRae Kimathi sealed the podium dash in his M-Sport Poland prepared Ford Fiesta Rally3.

Karan beat a strong field of nominees among them Ruth Chepngetich who defended her Chicago Marathon title in a dominant in 2hr 14min 18sec and 14 seconds short of compatriot Brigid Kosgei's mark.

Others were handballer Yusuf Pwoka for his good performance during the Africa Under-18 Handball for Kenya despite quarterfinal elimination, Hamza Anwar for winning the ARC Junior title and Frrankfut

"It's always a great feeling winning individual awards, but we were not disappointed for finishing second overall in the 2022 FIA African Rally series, I mean, we have had a good season, we put in hard work and won four out of six events."

Speaking while awarding the winner, William Kamore, the Content manager LG East Africa, said their partnership has over the years boosted players' morale to target higher limits in sports across the country.

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to support SJAK and our sports personalities over the last seven years. Within this period, we managed to reward many of the said personalities and empower them in their journey to the top."

Karan becomes the fifth motorsport personality to lay his hands on the LG sponsored award after multiple Africa Champion Manvir Baryan, Junior WRC star McRae Kimathi, Nakuru's Onkar Rai and most recently Maxine Wahome.

Manvir got his mitts on the SPOM June trophy in 2018 for his stellar drive on ARC Zambia outing, McRae Kimathi for his WRC3 podium on WRC Rally Sweden 2022 where he also became the first Kenyan to finish a rally on snow and indeed Onkar and Maxine who both racked up the third tier WRC3 on WRC Safari editions of 2022 and 2022 respectively.