Kenya: Former President Kenyatta Calls for Increased Humanitarian Aid in Eastern DR Congo

16 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a passionate appeal to the international community and humanitarian agencies to move with speed and end human suffering in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The EAC-Facilitator says the unfolding dreadful humanitarian crisis in and around Goma, is making it virtually impossible for him to fully realize the potential of his role when the fighting and the whole displacement of towns and villages is ongoing.

Uhuru made an official visit to Goma yesterday, where he decried the misery and the cycle of conflict by armed groups that he says has been inflicted on innocent men, women, children and the elderly.

The violence has since led to the to the displacement of millions of people in Eastern DRC

