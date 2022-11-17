Central African Republic: Basketball - Bangui Stun Hosts ABC in Elite 16

Bangui Sporting Club of Central Africa on Tuesday, November 15, beat Abidjan Basket Club 72-67, extending their record to 4-0 streak, in their qualification for the Road to BAL Elite 16 Round.

It was thanks, in part, to a late rally by Jimmy Djimbrabaye, Kenny Gasana and Rolly Fula. Fula rose to the occasion to put the Bangui-based side in front at the resumption of play in the fourth quarter from the charity line.

But the slim 49-48 lead was cut short by ABC forward Mike Fofana with a dunk off a turnover from Fula over miss calculation in his ball handling. A Djimbrabaye turnaround jumper in the paint restored parity for coach Alpha Mane.

The game progressed with the two teams matching up to each other grit for grit. ABC guard Pacheco Georgie put the home side ahead with a shot from down town with 3:50 minutes left to put the 2005 FIBA Africa Champions Cup winner in front, 55-57.

Kendall Gray restored parity through a second chance. He added another two points to put the debutant back in front.

Mane had the excellent combination of his experienced players to thank for the well-deserved victory of the night which takes their tally to 2-0 in the Elite 16 round.

Djimbrabaye posted a double-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, one block shot and 28 efficiency rating. The trio of Fula, Gray and Morel Lenguewane combined for 33 points to aid their side to a deserved victory while the trio of ABC Fofana (19), James Marquis Alvarez Westbrook (12) and Stephane Konate (11) dug up double figures for their side.

For the 48 minutes of play, it was evident that Jimmy Djimbrabaye was the hero of the day. The forward remained undaunted even after getting a technical foul midway into the third. He still managed to pull his side through with the most effective performance of the night.

The turning point of the epic game came at the restart of the third quarter. The Bangui-based side were behind by eight points at halftime (30-38) but they reduced the margin to just a point going into the decisive quarter (47-48). They turned things in their favor in the last quarter which they won by 25-19 to record their second win in the West Division.

Earlier in the day, FAP defeated Nueva Era basketball club of Equatorial Guinea by 90-72 points to restore their hope in the Elite 16 round. Elan Coton provided one of the most surprising result as they held down Association Sportive de Sale (62-58) while Stade Malien held off SLAC by 82-76 points in a win by another debutant.